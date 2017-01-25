बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बड़ी रोचक है तिरंगे की कहानी, अब तक 6 बार बदला जा चुका है रंग रूप
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 10:23 PM IST
हर देश का अपना एक राष्ट्रीय ध्वज होता है, जो कि उसकी कहानी को बयां करता है। भारत का राष्ट्रीय ध्वज जिसे आज 'तिरंगा' भी कहा जाता है कि कहानी भी बड़ी रोचक है। अपने वर्तमान रूप में आने से पहले भारत के ध्वज ने 6 बार अपना रंग रूप बदला।
