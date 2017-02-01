बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Budget 2017: तस्वीरों में जानिए क्या हुआ सस्ता और क्या हुआ महंगा
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:20 PM IST
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने साल 2017-18 के लिए बजट की घोषणा करते हुए कई ऐतिहासिक घोषणाएं की। उन्होंने सेवा कर और उत्पाद कर में थोड़ी रद्दोबदल की जिसका असर कई वस्तुओं पर पड़ा। आइए जानते हैं बजट के बाद कौन सी चीजें सस्ती हुई और कौन सी महंगी।
