बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आजादी के बाद पहली बार बदलेगा इंडियन आर्मी का स्वरूप, ये होंगे बड़े बदलाव
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
indian army set for overhaul structural reform, major changes for improve power
{"_id":"59a7bd894f1c1b10278b48f4","slug":"indian-army-set-for-overhaul-structural-reform-major-changes-for-improve-power","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u0942\u092a, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:11 PM IST
चीन और पाकिस्तान के साथ तनातनी के बीच इंडियन आर्मी ने ब्रिटिश शासन के समय के आर्मी के स्ट्रक्चर में बड़े बदलाव करने का फैसला किया है। रक्षा मंत्रालय की शेकातकर समिति ने सशस्त्र बलों के पास नए बदलावों के लिए 99 सिफारिशें भेजी थीं, जिनमें से 65 सिफारिशों को मंजूरी दे दी गई है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a6a9a64f1c1b1c278b475a","slug":"lalu-prasad-yadav-son-tej-pratap-yadav-with-a-strange-girl-photo-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a797b04f1c1be4278b48b2","slug":"three-story-building-collapsed-in-bhindi-bazar-mumbai-many-people-feared-trapped","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930, \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902\u0926\u094b\u091c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924?","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a3c2ee227d5135388b4575","slug":"from-acting-to-social-service-daughter-of-ram-rahim-is-ahead-in-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0915\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a7a9ff4f1c1b13278b499b","slug":"security-forces-joint-action-plan-for-terrorists-in-kashmir","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092c\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a78c3b4f1c1b17278b492d","slug":"psu-insurance-bank-officers-children-will-not-get-reservation-benefits-cabinet-scrap-24-year-rule","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PSU \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, 24 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"BUSINESS DIARY","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u091c\u093c\u0928\u0947\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 ","slug":"business-diary"}}
{"_id":"59a7930f4f1c1b5b738b481b","slug":"indian-army-soldier-sukhdayal-singh-funeral-killed-in-jammu-kashmir-terror-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0927\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a6d33c4f1c1bf2278b4826","slug":"remembering-amrita-pritam-on-her-birthday-amrita-pritam-has-lived-feminism-in-true-sense","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u092e : \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0935\u092f\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0930 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
{"_id":"59a6ed3b4f1c1b60738b47a2","slug":"ganesh-stuti-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-gajananam-gajavadanam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0917\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a5b2af4f1c1b4b738b4587","slug":"ye-shaam-kuch-udaas-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0909\u0926\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u0948 ","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!