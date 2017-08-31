Download App
kavya kavya

आजादी के बाद पहली बार बदलेगा इंडियन आर्मी का स्वरूप, ये होंगे बड़े बदलाव

हर्षित गौतम

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 01:11 PM IST
indian army set for overhaul structural reform, major changes for improve power

चीन और पाकिस्तान के साथ तनातनी के बीच इंडियन आर्मी ने ब्रिटिश शासन के समय के आर्मी के स्ट्रक्चर में बड़े बदलाव करने का फैसला किया है। रक्षा मंत्रालय की शेकातकर समिति ने सशस्त्र बलों के पास नए बदलावों के लिए 99 सिफारिशें भेजी थीं, जिनमें से 65 सिफारिशों को मंजूरी दे दी गई है।

indian army arun jaitley

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

