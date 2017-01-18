आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

ऐसे कराएं वोटर आईडी कार्ड में घर बैठे करेक्शन

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 12:26 PM IST
In 5 easy steps do correction in your voter id card from your home

पांच आसान स्टेप्स में आप घर में बैठकर अपने स्मार्ट फोन या लैपटॉप की मदद से वोटर आईडी में हुई गलतियों का आसानी से करेक्शन कर सकते हैं। करेक्शन करने के बाद आप उसका प्रिंटआउट संभालकर रख लें। इसके बाद दो हफ्ते के अंदर आपका करेक्शन के साथ नया वोटर आईडी घर पर पहुंच जाएगा।  

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

voter id election commission

चुनावी खेल

कभी भी हो सकता है सपा-कांग्रेस के गठबंधन का ऐलान, गुलाम नबी ने की पुष्ट‌ि

ghulam nabi confirms congress alliance with sp

Most Viewed

वायरलः टॉयलेट्स की अजीबो-गरीब फोटो देख चौंक जाएंगे

Viral: Toilets shocking pictures goes Viral on Internet
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बीजेपी की पहली सूची में एक भी मुसलमान नहीं, इन जातियों पर नजर

Not a single Muslim in BJP's first list in up
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सपा अखिलेश की: अब क्या करें मुलायम-शिवपाल, ये 5 विकल्प

Five solutions for Mulayam-Shivpal to end SP tussle
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿