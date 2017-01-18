Home
पांच आसान स्टेप्स में आप घर में बैठकर अपने स्मार्ट फोन या लैपटॉप की मदद से वोटर आईडी में हुई गलतियों का आसानी से करेक्शन कर सकते हैं। करेक्शन करने के बाद आप उसका प्रिंटआउट संभालकर रख लें। इसके बाद दो हफ्ते के अंदर आपका करेक्शन के साथ नया वोटर आईडी घर पर पहुंच जाएगा।
