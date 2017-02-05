आपका शहर Close

अम्मा की कुर्सी तक कैसे पहुंचीं चिनम्मा, जानिए शशिकला से जुड़ी 10 बातें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 05:31 PM IST
How Shashikala become successor of j Jayalalitha

तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जे जयललिता की देहांत के बाद हर जगह सवाल उठने लगे थे कि उनके बाद एआईडीएमके की कमान कौन संभालेगा। लेकिन अम्मा के निधन के बाद पार्टी ने उस वक्त मुख्यमंत्री का कार्यभार संभालने वाले ओ पनीरसेल्वम को विधायक दल का नेता चुनकर मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ दिलवाई। लेकिन अब 2 महीने बाद जयललिला की सबसे करीबी मानी जाने वाली शशिकला नटराजन को विधायक दल का नेता चुना गया है। अब वह प्रदेश की नई मुख्यमंत्री होंगी आईए जानते हैं शशिकला के जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें...
 

