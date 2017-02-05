अम्मा की कुर्सी तक कैसे पहुंचीं चिनम्मा, जानिए शशिकला से जुड़ी 10 बातें
तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जे जयललिता की देहांत के बाद हर जगह सवाल उठने लगे थे कि उनके बाद एआईडीएमके की कमान कौन संभालेगा। लेकिन अम्मा के निधन के बाद पार्टी ने उस वक्त मुख्यमंत्री का कार्यभार संभालने वाले ओ पनीरसेल्वम को विधायक दल का नेता चुनकर मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ दिलवाई। लेकिन अब 2 महीने बाद जयललिला की सबसे करीबी मानी जाने वाली शशिकला नटराजन को विधायक दल का नेता चुना गया है। अब वह प्रदेश की नई मुख्यमंत्री होंगी आईए जानते हैं शशिकला के जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें...
