kavya kavya

इन भयावह तस्वीरों के जरिए देखिए राम रहीम के समर्थकों ने कैसे मचाई खुलेआम तबाही

amarujala.com- Presented by: अरविंद कुमार

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 01:43 AM IST
horrendous images of Incitement of ram rahim supporter in the country

डेरा प्रमुख बाबा राम रहीम को साध्वी से रेप केस में दोषी करार दिए जाने के बाद पंचकूला और उससे जुड़े इलाकों में डेरा समर्थकों का उपद्रव शुरू हो गया है। उत्पात ने राम रहीम के समर्थकों ने जमकर तबाही मचाई।

Read Also:राम रहीम दोषी, हिंसा में 30 की मौत,पंजाब के 10 जिलों में सेना तैनात, कई जगह कर्फ्यू

राम रहीम दोषी करार

राम रहीम को दूसरा झटका, हाईकोर्ट ने दिए सारी संपत्ति अटैच करने के आदेश

Seize all properties of Ram Rahim, orders HighCourt

इन भयावह तस्वीरों के जरिए देखिए राम रहीम के समर्थकों ने कैसे मचाई खुलेआम तबाही

horrendous images of Incitement of ram rahim supporter in the country
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
