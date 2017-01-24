शाहरुख और कंगना की विदेशी कमाई जानना चाहती है सरकार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
Govt. wants to know all about Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana's foreign earnings{"_id":"5886f2914f1c1beb37cf3df1","slug":"govt-wants-to-know-all-about-shah-rukh-khan-kangana-s-foreign-earnings","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
सरकार को नहीं पता है कि शाहरुख, कंगना और रजनीकांत की फिल्में विदेशों में कितनी कमाई करती हैं। यहां तक कि सरकार को यह भी नहीं पता है कि देश की जो कंपनियां विदेशी कंपनियों को एनिमेशन, गेमिंग और विजुअल इफेक्ट जैसी सेवाएं दे रही हैं, उन्हें विदेशी मुद्रा में कितनी कमाई हो रही है? लेकिन अब सरकार इन सब के बारे में जानना चाहती है।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.