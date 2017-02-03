बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ATM से हुई नोटों की बरसात, 4 की जगह निकले 40 हजार
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 09:12 PM IST
गाजियाबाद के वैशाली सेक्टर-2 में स्थित निजी बैंक के एटीएम में तकनीकी खराबी के चलते बृहस्पतिवार शाम नोटों की बारिश हो गई। दो हजार निकालने आए युवकों को जब 20 हजार निकले तो छीनाझपटी हो गई।
