बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डेरे की रेस में सबसे आगे है राम रहीम की ये बेटी, कई वजहों से है चर्चा में
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
From acting to social service, daughter of Ram Rahim is ahead in all
{"_id":"59a3c2ee227d5135388b4575","slug":"from-acting-to-social-service-daughter-of-ram-rahim-is-ahead-in-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0915\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 01:00 PM IST
रेप के केस में डेरा सच्चा सौदा के प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम को आज सजा सुनाई जाएगी। शुक्रवार को सीबीआई कोर्ट द्वारा राम रहीम को दोषी ठहराए जाने के बाद से ये चर्चा शुरू हो गई थी कि अगला डेरा प्रमुख कौन होगा ? डेरा प्रमुख की रेस में राम रहीम की कथित बेटी हनीप्रीत इंसां का नाम काफी आगे चल रहा है। जानें हनीप्रीत इंसां से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a3a3ce4f1c1b55548b45af","slug":"5-big-judgement-of-india-s-45th-chief-justice-deepak-misra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a296374f1c1b16348b4659","slug":"pictures-of-rjd-bjp-bhagao-desh-bachao-rally-in-patna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0928 \u0932\u094b","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a084e64f1c1bcc4c8b4928","slug":"horrendous-images-of-incitement-of-ram-rahim-supporter-in-the-country","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a391c74f1c1b5f098b462c","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-gurmeet-ram-rahim-sentencing-in-sadhvi-rape-case","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Live: \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u091c \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0924\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a3aff9227d5149388b4569","slug":"top-headlines-28-august-rohtak-range-ig-shoot-the-followers-of-ram-rahim-if-created-ruckus","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0940 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"News Headlines","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c \u0939\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0938","slug":"news-headlines"}}
{"_id":"59a3c337227d514c388b4578","slug":"ram-rahim-10-million-car-bypass-all-rules-from-6-years","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 1 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930, 6 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0926\u0930\u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a3c2054f1c1b26528b4569","slug":"gurmeet-ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-flamed-up-on-police-officer","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940- \u0906\u092a \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"596c9bc74f1c1b40658b46a2","slug":"firaq-gorakhpuri-got-first-gyanpeeth-award-for-urdu-literature","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u091c\u092c \u092b\u093c\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b\u093c \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948...","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"59a1464b4f1c1b28718b456b","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u090f\u0915\u0926\u0902\u0924\u093e\u092f \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0941\u0923\u094d\u0921\u093e\u092f \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940\u0924\u0928\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0927\u0940\u092e\u0939\u093f","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"59a194684f1c1b396d8b4606","slug":"poonam-singh-if-you-come","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0939\u0938\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!