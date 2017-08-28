Download App
kavya kavya

डेरे की रेस में सबसे आगे है राम रहीम की ये बेटी, कई वजहों से है चर्चा में

amarujala.com- Presented By: त्रिनाथ त्रिपाठी

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 01:00 PM IST
From acting to social service, daughter of Ram Rahim is ahead in all

रेप के केस में डेरा सच्चा सौदा के प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम को आज सजा सुनाई जाएगी। शुक्रवार को सीबीआई कोर्ट द्वारा राम रहीम को दोषी ठहराए जाने के बाद से ये चर्चा शुरू हो गई थी कि अगला डेरा प्रमुख कौन होगा ? डेरा प्रमुख की रेस में राम रहीम की कथित बेटी हनीप्रीत इंसां का नाम काफी आगे चल रहा है। जानें हनीप्रीत इंसां से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें...

