डिंपल नहीं, तो आखिर अखिलेश की सफलता के पीछे किसका हाथ, जानें
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 12:54 AM IST
सब जानते हैं कि डिंपल यादव यूपी के सीएम अखिलेश यादव की पत्नी, सांसद और उनका प्यार हैं। दोनों में बढ़िया कैमिस्ट्री भी है। लेकिन अखिलेश की सफलता के पीछे डिंपल का हाथ है, तो यह कहना ठीक नहीं होगा। आखिर कौन हैं वो, जिसने अखिलेश को सियासी जमीन पर कामयाबी का सूत्र दिया? अखिलेश और उनकी कामयाबी से जुड़ी पूरी स्पेशल स्टोरी पढ़ें आगे की स्लाइड्स में...
{"_id":"58837a384f1c1b1a6eefdf93","slug":"do-you-know-hand-behind-akhilesh-yadav-success","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0924\u094b \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
