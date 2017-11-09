Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

इन तरीकों से प्रदूषण को मात दे रहे हैं कई देश

+बाद में पढ़ें

बीबीसी,हिंदी

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:05 PM IST
delhi smog: These countries are defeating pollution by many ideas

दिल्ली और आसपास के इलाकों में प्रदूषण के बढ़ते स्तर से खतरनाक स्थिति बन गई है। दिवाली के बाद फैले धुंए के बाद अब पराली जलाने से हुई धुंध से प्रदूषण का स्तर कई गुना बढ़ गया है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अनुसार एक्यूआई (एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) का स्तर 100 तक सामान्य है, हालांकि दिल्ली का एक्यूआई आमतौर पर 300 से 400 के बीच रहता है। लेकिन, मंगलवार को यह स्तर 440 तक पहुंच गया था। दिल्ली-एनसीआर, यूपी और आसपास के विभिन्न इलाकों में जहरीली धुंध छाने से गैस चैंबर जैसी स्थिति बन गई है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

delhi smog india delhi does nothing pollution

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

नोटबंदी: एक साल पूरा होने पर पीएम मोदी ने गिनवाए फायदे, शेयर किया वीडियो

demonetisation one year pm modi shares video tells benefits of notebandi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

बेल्जियम के राजा-रानी बोले, भारत में हमने मनाया था हनीमून, ये प्यारा देश

Belgium King Philippe says i love india came here for our honeymoon
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल के नए अवतार के पीछे है यह चेहरा, बना रहीं गुजरात चुनाव की रणनीति

Divya Spandana ramya behind rahul gandhi congress rise on social media
  • शनिवार, 4 नवंबर 2017
  • +

भीड़ को चीरते हुए राहुल तक पहुंची, आखिर कौन है ये सेल्फी लेने वाली लड़की?

Mantasha Sheth Who Took A Selfie With congress vice president Rahul Gandhi
  • शुक्रवार, 3 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!