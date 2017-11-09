Home
दिल्ली और आसपास के इलाकों में प्रदूषण के बढ़ते स्तर से खतरनाक स्थिति बन गई है। दिवाली के बाद फैले धुंए के बाद अब पराली जलाने से हुई धुंध से प्रदूषण का स्तर कई गुना बढ़ गया है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अनुसार एक्यूआई (एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) का स्तर 100 तक सामान्य है, हालांकि दिल्ली का एक्यूआई आमतौर पर 300 से 400 के बीच रहता है। लेकिन, मंगलवार को यह स्तर 440 तक पहुंच गया था। दिल्ली-एनसीआर, यूपी और आसपास के विभिन्न इलाकों में जहरीली धुंध छाने से गैस चैंबर जैसी स्थिति बन गई है।
