खबरें फटाफट: एक क्लिक में पढ़ें अबतक की पांच बड़ी खबरें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 12:39 PM IST
breaking news and big news of 22 december 2016

#बिना नाम लिए नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया राहुल गांधी पर तीखा तंज, उड़ाया मजाक

#अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

#मोदी पर और 'बड़े खुलासे' कर सकते हैं राहुल, कुछ यूं बन रहा है प्लान

#सहारा की गुप्त डायरी में 100 से अधिक नाम, फर्जी भी हो सकती है जानकारी

#सिद्धू के बाद अब हरभजन सिंह भी हो सकते हैं कांग्रेस में शामिल

﻿