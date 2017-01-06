बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ओम पुरी को अंतिम श्रद्दांजलि देने के लिए बिग बी समेत उमड़ा बॉलीवुड, तस्वीरें
Bollywood celebrities pay their last tributes to veteran actor OmPuri
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 09:23 PM IST
दिवंगत अभिनेता ओम पुरी को अंतिम श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए बॉलीवुड के महानायक समेत तमाम कलाकार पहुंच रहे हैं।
