आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

ओम पुरी को अंतिम श्रद्दांजलि देने के लिए बिग बी समेत उमड़ा बॉलीवुड, तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 09:23 PM IST
Bollywood celebrities pay their last tributes to veteran actor OmPuri

दिवंगत अभिनेता ओम पुरी को अंतिम श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए बॉलीवुड के महानायक समेत तमाम कलाकार पहुंच रहे हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

om puri bollywood

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Viewed

घर से ही ऐसे बनवाएं वोटर आईडी

Voter Online Services India Android App for New Voter ID
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ये हैं भारत की वो खतरनाक मिसाइलें जिन्हें देखकर सहमने लगा है चीन

These are the five most dangerous missiles of India
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मिलिए अखिलेश यादव के इन सात भरोसेमंद साथियों से

these are Seven trustworthy colleagues of Akhilesh Yadav
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

शहीद के गांव पहुंच रो पड़े थे ओम पुरी!

Om puri reached Martyr nitin yadav village in itawah 1:30
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ओम पुरी के जाने पर नेताओं ने जताया गहरा दुख

political leader pays tribute to om puri 1:18
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ओम पुरी के जाने से बॉलीवुड गमगीन, पीएम और तेंदुलकर ने भी जताया दुख

prime minister narendera modi and sachin tendulakar pays tribute to om puri 01:06
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

बनारस बम धमाके को बड़े पर्दे पर उतार रहे थे ओम पुरी

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

﻿