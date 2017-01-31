आपका शहर Close

कभी 5 रुपये पर दिहाड़ी मजदूरी करते थे ‘द ग्रेट खली’, फीस नहीं भरने के कारण स्कूल ने था निकाला

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:45 PM IST
biography of the great khali luanched, writer reveals his many early life experience

द ग्रेट खली के नाम से मशहूर दलीप सिंह राणा आज भले ही दौलत और शोहरत की बुलंदियों पर हैं, लेकिन एक वह भी समय था जब उन्हें रोजाना पांच रुपये कमाने के लिए दिहाड़ी मजदूरी करनी पड़ती थी। एक-एक पैसे को मोहताज उनके माता-पिता बेटे की पढ़ाई के लिए ढाई रुपये की स्कूली फीस चुकाने में भी असमर्थ थे। लिहाजा महज आठ साल की उम्र में खली स्कूल की पढ़ाई बीच में ही छोड़कर गांव के खेतों में मजदूरी करने पर मजबूर हो गए। तस्वीरों में देखें पूरी रिपोर्ट- 

