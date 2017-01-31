बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तोता खो जाने पर मालकिन ने छोड़ा खाना, खोजने वाले को 25 हजार रुपये के इनाम का ऐलान
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:45 PM IST
कुछ लोग अक्सर अपने पालतू पशुओं और पक्षियों से बेइंतहा प्यार करते हैं। बिहार के नवादा जिले में एक ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया है। पालतू तोता खो जाने के बाद एक महिला ने तीन जनवरी से ही खाना छोड़ दिया है और खोजने के लिए 25 हजार रुपये इनाम देने की घोषणा की है। तस्वीरों में देखें पूरी रिपोर्ट-
