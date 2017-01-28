बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
झुर्रियां गायब कर देगा 'मूंगफली और पपीते का अचूक नुस्खा'
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 12:37 PM IST
ज्यादा मेकअप, तनाव और व्यस्त जीवनशैली के चलते कुछ लोगों को समय से पहले ही झुर्रियां पड़ने लगती है। ऐसे में वह काफी परेशान हो जाते हैं और बाजार में उपलब्ध मंहगे कॉस्मेटिक का इस्तेमाल करते हैं।
लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि पपीता और मूंगफली का ये अचूक नुस्खा आपकी सारी परेशानी दूर कर देगा।
