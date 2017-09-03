Download App
भारत के अलावा और किन देशों में हैं महिला रक्षा मंत्री, देखें तस्वीरें

amarujala.com- Written by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 05:03 PM IST
Apart from India, where are the women's defense ministers, see pictures

भारत के केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में बड़ा फेरबदल हुआ है। कुछ नये चेहरों को भी मंत्रालय की जिम्मेदारी मिली हैं। जिसमें निर्मला सीतारमण को रक्षा मंत्रालय दिया गया है। देश की राजनीति में ऐसा दूसरी बार हुआ है जब किसी महिला को रक्षा मंत्रालय सौंपा गया है। आपको बता दें कि देश की पहली महिला रक्षामंत्री इंदिरा गांधी थीं। आइये देखते हैं विश्व के किन-किन देशों में महिला रक्षा मंत्री हैं।  

Your Story has been saved!