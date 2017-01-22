बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
समाजवादी साइकिल की दिलचस्प कहानी, कैसी बनी पार्टी का चिन्ह
An interesting story of samajwadi party symbol bicycle
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 10:44 PM IST
समाजवादी साइकिल को कांग्रेस का हाथ मिल गया है। यूपी चुनाव में सपा-कांग्रेस गठबंधन को सफलता मिलेगी, यह फिलहाल कहा नहीं जा सकता है। लेकिन जो साइकिल समाजवादी पार्टी का चुनाव चिन्ह बनी, और जिसके लिए हाल ही के दिनों में पार्टी के दो धड़ों के बीच भयंकर लड़ाई चली, आखिर उस साइकिल के पीछे कहानी क्या है? कैसे साइकिल समाजवादी विचारधारा की वाहनी बन गई? आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें पूरी दिलचस्प कहानी।
