तस्वीरें: ब्रिटिश महिला ने भारत में आकर ढूंढ निकाला धोखेबाज पति!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
A love story of british womam with indian boy{"_id":"588af6714f1c1b3e0fcf5230","slug":"a-love-story-of-british-womam-with-indian-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u0930 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f!","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
34 साल की पाकिस्तानी मूल की एक ब्रिटिश महिला को हिंदुस्तानी युवक ने अपने प्रेमजाल में फंसाकर उससे निकाह किया और फिर छोड़कर वापस आया। महिला पति के पीछे पीछे उसके घर केरल पहुंच गई और उससे वापस चलने की गुहार लगाई। लेकिन पति और उसके घरवालों पर उसकी मनुहार का कोई असर नहीं हुआ नतीजतन बेबस पत्नी को पति को तलाक देकर वापस घर लौटना पड़ा।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.