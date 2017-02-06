बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज की 5 बड़ी खबरें, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
5 biggest news of 6th feburary
{"_id":"5897ddd44f1c1b8d73e80af9","slug":"5-biggest-news-of-6th-feburary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 07:52 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589712744f1c1b3d63e8061c","slug":"mumbai-village-versova-turns-fishing-into-rs-400-crore-business","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u091b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 4 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"589713d44f1c1bcf6de80417","slug":"how-shashikala-become-successor-of-j-jayalalitha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u0928\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0936\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 10 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5892c1ba4f1c1b9c35e80210","slug":"post-office-will-be-sarve-as-front-office-and-make-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top