खबरें फटाफट: आज की 5 बड़ी खबरें, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 07:59 AM IST
5 biggest news of 4th january

1. UAE सरकार ने जब्त की अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम की 15 हजार करोड़ की संपत्ति

2. पाक ने उड़ी में किया हवाई सीमा का उल्लंघन, 400 मीटर तक अंदर आया UAV

3. सुलह के लिए किसी के भी हाथ-पैर जोड़ने को तैयार आजम खान

4. रक्षा मंत्री ने कहा- वरिष्ठता सिर्फ पैमाना होता तो कंप्यूटर ही चुन लेता सेना प्रमुख

5. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मांगी 500 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की कर्जदार कंपनियों की सूची

