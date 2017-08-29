बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वो 10 देश, जिनकी फौज से खौफ खाती है दुनिया
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
10 most powerful military nations of the world in 2017
{"_id":"59a50f5d4f1c1bcb018b467f","slug":"10-most-powerful-military-nations-of-the-world-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b 10 \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094c\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:46 PM IST
2017 में
दुनिया
हथियारों के ढेर पर खड़ी है, हर देश वो ताकत हासिल करना चाहता है जिससे न केवल वो अपने देश की सीमाओं की सुरक्षा कर सके बल्कि उसकी ताकत का दुनिया लोहा माने। अमेरिका, रूस, चीन, भारत जैसे देश हथियारों के दम पर अपनी धाक जमाए हुए हैं। आज हम आपको 10 ऐसे देशों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जो अपनी ताकत के दम पर महाशक्ति बनने की कोशिशों में जुटे हैं।
पढ़ें:
दुनिया की 10 सबसे शक्तिशाली खुफिया एजेंसी, जिनसे डरते हैं बड़े से बड़े आतंकी संगठन
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a3c2ee227d5135388b4575","slug":"from-acting-to-social-service-daughter-of-ram-rahim-is-ahead-in-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0915\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a3a3ce4f1c1b55548b45af","slug":"5-big-judgement-of-india-s-45th-chief-justice-deepak-misra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u092b \u091c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u0915 \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a296374f1c1b16348b4659","slug":"pictures-of-rjd-bjp-bhagao-desh-bachao-rally-in-patna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902, \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0917\u093f\u0928 \u0932\u094b","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a419334f1c1ba1018b456e","slug":"urdu-poet-makhdoom-mohiuddin-never-wrote-for-bollywood-but-his-poetry-were-used-in-films","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093c\u0926\u0942\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928: \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093c\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093c\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a421964f1c1ba6018b457a","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-tutari-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917' \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0935\u0902\u0926\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a4d8b74f1c1b7c018b4612","slug":"when-anand-narain-mulla-failed-in-urdu-paper","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u091c\u092c ICS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u093c\u0947\u0932... ","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!