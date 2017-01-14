आपका शहर Close

'वैलवेट बिकनी' का तेजी से बढ़ रहा है ट्रेंड, कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने किया ट्राई

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 12:31 PM IST
VELVET BIKINI: The bizarre new bikini trend

दुनियाभर में आजकल बिकनी का नया ट्रेंड चल रहा है। दरअसल हम वैलवेट बिकनी की बात कर रहे हैं। वैलवेट बिकनी आजकल सेलीब्रिटीज की पहली पसंद बनी हुई है।

