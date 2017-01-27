आपका शहर Close

जब मॉडलों ने देश के लिए पहने अजीबोगरीब ड्रेस, हर जगह मच उठा बवाल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 06:09 PM IST
Miss Universe contestants were national contumes

अपने देश की पारंपरिक पोशाकों से लेकर सोने-चांदी से जड़ी बिकनी पहने हुए जब मिस यूनिवर्स की सुंदरियां रैंप पर उतरीं तो हर किसी की आंखें खुली रह गईं। किसी ने रंग-बिरंगे पक्षियों वाले परिधान से लोगों का दिल चुराया तो किसी ने अपनी मोहक अदाओं से। आगे की स्लाइड्स में आप भी देखिए इनका दिलकश अवतार..

