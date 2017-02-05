आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

ब्रांड के नाम पर बन रहे हैं ठगी का शिकार? इस तरह करें असली की पहचान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 04:05 PM IST
how to identify branded clothes

आज के समय में कुछ लोग सिर्फ ब्रांड का नाम देखकर ही कपड़े खरीद लेते हैं। वे इस बात से अंजान होते हैं कि ये कपड़े मिलावटी भी हो सकते हैं। जी हां, कुछ दुकानदार नकली और खराब क्वालिटी के कपड़ों को ब्रांडेड बताकर सस्ते में बेच देते हैं और लोग बिना सोचे-समझे उसे खरीद भी लेते हैं। इसका पछतावा उन्हें बाद में जाकर होता है जब दो-तीन बार धोने पर ही वह घिसने लगते हैं। अगर आप भी जाने-अंजाने में इन सब का शिकार बन जाते हैं तो ये टिप्स आपके लिए मददगार हो सकते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fashion branded clothes

महासंग्राम 2017

#PunjabPolls: पंजाब में 75 प्रतिशत मतदान, ईवीएम में बंद हुई उम्मीदवारों की किस्मत

punjab polls, punjab election, voting for punjab assembly election 2017

Most Viewed

ब्रांड के नाम पर बन रहे हैं ठगी का शिकार? इस तरह करें असली की पहचान

how to identify branded clothes
  • रविवार, 5 फरवरी 2017
  • +

फैशन को लेकर मर्द अक्सर करते हैं ये गलतियां, आप भी जानें

fashion tips that every man should know
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जब मॉडलों ने देश के लिए पहने अजीबोगरीब ड्रेस, हर जगह मच उठा बवाल

Miss Universe contestants were national contumes
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

लैक्मे फैशन वीक में बिखेरा इन सितारों ने जलवा, आपको सबसे अच्छी कौन लगीं?

Star Glam At Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2017
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

प्रेंग्नेंसी में इस हीरोइन ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, सोशल मीडिया पर होने लगी ट्रेंड

Ethereal Underwater Photoshoot Of Beyounce
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

फैशन को लेकर मर्द अक्सर करते हैं ये गलतियां, आप भी जानें

fashion tips that every man should know
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top