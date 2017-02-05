बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ब्रांड के नाम पर बन रहे हैं ठगी का शिकार? इस तरह करें असली की पहचान
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 04:05 PM IST
आज के समय में कुछ लोग सिर्फ ब्रांड का नाम देखकर ही कपड़े खरीद लेते हैं। वे इस बात से अंजान होते हैं कि ये कपड़े मिलावटी भी हो सकते हैं। जी हां, कुछ दुकानदार नकली और खराब क्वालिटी के कपड़ों को ब्रांडेड बताकर सस्ते में बेच देते हैं और लोग बिना सोचे-समझे उसे खरीद भी लेते हैं। इसका पछतावा उन्हें बाद में जाकर होता है जब दो-तीन बार धोने पर ही वह घिसने लगते हैं। अगर आप भी जाने-अंजाने में इन सब का शिकार बन जाते हैं तो ये टिप्स आपके लिए मददगार हो सकते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
