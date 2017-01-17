बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस साल इन फैशन ट्रेंड्स का रहेगा जलवा, सितारें भी हैं फिदा
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 02:56 PM IST
हम अक्सर फैशन शो में दिखाये जाने वाले कपड़ों को देखकर हैरान होते हैं। सोचते हैं कि क्या ये कपड़े आम लोगों की ज़िंदगी का हिस्सा बन सकते हैं? क्या ये कपड़े हम पहन सकते हैं? वाक़ई, फैशन शो में मॉ़डल जिन कपड़ों की नुमाइश करते हैं, उनमें से ज़्यादातर सिर्फ़ दिखावे के लिए होते हैं. मगर कई लिबास ऐसे भी होते हैं जो आम लोगों के बीच बहुत लोकप्रिय हो जाते हैं।
तो, चलिए देखते हैं कि इस साल मर्दों और महिलाओं के बीच किस तरह के लिबासों का चलन देखने को मिल सकता है।
