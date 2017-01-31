आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

फैशन को लेकर मर्द अक्सर करते हैं ये गलतियां, आप भी जानें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 04:39 PM IST
fashion tips that every man should know

आज के समय में सिर्फ महिलाएं ही नहीं बल्कि पुरुष भी फैशन को लेकर काफी सजग रहने लगे हैं। बावजूद इसके वह अपने स्टाइल में कुछ ना कुछ गलतियां कर ही देते हैं। अगर आपके साथ भी ऐसा होता है तो इन बातों पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fashion tips lifestyle news

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

फैशन को लेकर मर्द अक्सर करते हैं ये गलतियां, आप भी जानें

fashion tips that every man should know
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जब मॉडलों ने देश के लिए पहने अजीबोगरीब ड्रेस, हर जगह मच उठा बवाल

Miss Universe contestants were national contumes
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'वैलवेट बिकनी' का तेजी से बढ़ रहा है ट्रेंड, कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने किया ट्राई

VELVET BIKINI: The bizarre new bikini trend
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

वोग मैगजीन के कवरपेज पर आलिया का सेक्सी अवतार, तस्वीरें

Alia Bhatt Photoshoot For Vogue 2017
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जब मॉडलों ने देश के लिए पहने अजीबोगरीब ड्रेस, हर जगह मच उठा बवाल

Miss Universe contestants were national contumes
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस साल इन फैशन ट्रेंड्स का रहेगा जलवा, सितारें भी हैं फिदा

Fashion Trends In 2017
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top