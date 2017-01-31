बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फैशन को लेकर मर्द अक्सर करते हैं ये गलतियां, आप भी जानें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Fashion tips
›
fashion tips that every man should know
{"_id":"5890652b4f1c1b313de81b06","slug":"fashion-tips-that-every-man-should-know","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 04:39 PM IST
आज के समय में सिर्फ महिलाएं ही नहीं बल्कि पुरुष भी फैशन को लेकर काफी सजग रहने लगे हैं। बावजूद इसके वह अपने स्टाइल में कुछ ना कुछ गलतियां कर ही देते हैं। अगर आपके साथ भी ऐसा होता है तो इन बातों पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5890652b4f1c1b313de81b06","slug":"fashion-tips-that-every-man-should-know","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
{"_id":"588af0d24f1c1bbd7ecf6bb7","slug":"miss-universe-contestants-were-national-contumes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092e\u091a \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5879cc154f1c1b922bbaa7f0","slug":"velvet-bikini-the-bizarre-new-bikini-trend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u0948\u0932\u0935\u0947\u091f \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Also View
{"_id":"588ed25a4f1c1b3c3de80a10","slug":"alia-bhatt-photoshoot-for-vogue-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0948\u0917\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0935\u0930\u092a\u0947\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"588c76194f1c1b165dcf4be3","slug":"hot-and-stylish-jennifer-winget","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0949\u091f, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"588af0d24f1c1bbd7ecf6bb7","slug":"miss-universe-contestants-were-national-contumes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0939\u0930 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092e\u091a \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"587dd8554f1c1bda30efe915","slug":"fashion-trends-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0907\u0928 \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e, \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top