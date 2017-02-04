आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

लैक्मे फैशन वीक में बिखेरा इन सितारों ने जलवा, आपको सबसे अच्छी कौन लगीं?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 01:27 PM IST
Star Glam At Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2017

1 फरवरी से लैक्मे फैशन वीक समर/ रिजॉर्ट शुरू हो चुका है। इस फैशन वीक का इंतजार लोगों को महीनों से होता है। इस मौके पर बॉलीवुड के कई सितारों ने रैंप पर जमकर जलवे बिखेरे। आप तस्वीरों में खुद देख लीजिए..

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fashion fashion street

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Viewed

दुनियाभर में वायरल हो रहा VIRGIN KILLING स्वेटर, जानिए है क्या बला

Internet Sensation "Virgin-Killing" Sweater
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

प्रेंग्नेंसी में इस हीरोइन ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, सोशल मीडिया पर होने लगी ट्रेंड

Ethereal Underwater Photoshoot Of Beyounce
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ये लड़की है 'ईरान की ऐश्वर्या राय', इसकी खूबसूरती के दीवाने हैं लाखों

Persian Model Mahlagha Jaberi
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

दुनियाभर में वायरल हो रहा VIRGIN KILLING स्वेटर, जानिए है क्या बला

Internet Sensation "Virgin-Killing" Sweater
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

लैक्मे फैशन वीक में रैंप पर चली प्रीति

PREETY ZINTA WALKED ON RAMP IN LAKME FASHION WEEK 00:50
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

प्रेंग्नेंसी में इस हीरोइन ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, सोशल मीडिया पर होने लगी ट्रेंड

Ethereal Underwater Photoshoot Of Beyounce
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top