बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लैक्मे फैशन वीक में बिखेरा इन सितारों ने जलवा, आपको सबसे अच्छी कौन लगीं?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Fashion street
›
Star Glam At Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2017
{"_id":"58957f304f1c1b313de852c0","slug":"star-glam-at-lakme-fashion-week-s-r-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0948\u0915\u094d\u092e\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u0940\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e, \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902?","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 01:27 PM IST
1 फरवरी से लैक्मे फैशन वीक समर/ रिजॉर्ट शुरू हो चुका है। इस फैशन वीक का इंतजार लोगों को महीनों से होता है। इस मौके पर बॉलीवुड के कई सितारों ने रैंप पर जमकर जलवे बिखेरे। आप तस्वीरों में खुद देख लीजिए..
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58955f7d4f1c1bf340e81a56","slug":"internet-sensation-virgin-killing-sweater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e VIRGIN KILLING \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"589421284f1c1bda10e80910","slug":"ethereal-underwater-photoshoot-of-beyounce","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5891b8994f1c1b4a40e8041c","slug":"persian-model-mahlagha-jaberi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0908\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092f', \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58955f7d4f1c1bf340e81a56","slug":"internet-sensation-virgin-killing-sweater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e VIRGIN KILLING \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0947\u091f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"58950bb64f1c1bda22e8075b","slug":"nepal-s-anjali-lama-becomes-first-transgender-model-to-walk-lakme-fashion-week","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5894b75f4f1c1bda17e810e2","slug":"preety-zinta-walked-on-ramp-in-lakme-fashion-week","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0948\u0915\u094d\u092e\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u0940\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}
{"_id":"589421284f1c1bda10e80910","slug":"ethereal-underwater-photoshoot-of-beyounce","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top