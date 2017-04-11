आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

'Cosmopolitan' के लिए परिणीति ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, देखें तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented By: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 05:29 PM IST
parineeti chopra photoshoot for cosmopolitan magazine

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस परिणीति चोपड़ा ने 'Cosmopolitan Magazine' के लिए फोटोशूट करवाया है। इस मैग्जीन के कवर पेज पर परिणीति बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें- आज भी जवां और खूबसूरत दिखती हैं ये हीरोइनें, देखकर नहीं लगा पाएंगे उम्र का अंदाजा

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fashion street lifestyle news in hindi

ना'पाक' करतूत

कुलभूषण जाधव के पास अपील के लिए 60 दिन, सुषमा ने कहा- अंजाम भुगतेगा पाक

Kulbhushan Jadhav: Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan forces prepared to respond to any threat

Most Viewed

'Cosmopolitan' के लिए परिणीति ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, देखें तस्वीरें

parineeti chopra photoshoot for cosmopolitan magazine
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

हॉट समर में दीपिका ने करवाया कूल फोटोशूट

deepika padukone photoshoot for all about you
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

'मैन' के कवर पर रिचा चड्ढा के स्विमसूट ने मचाई सनसनी

richa chaddha photo shoot for the man magazine
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

हॉट समर में दीपिका ने करवाया कूल फोटोशूट

deepika padukone photoshoot for all about you
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

'मैन' के कवर पर रिचा चड्ढा के स्विमसूट ने मचाई सनसनी

richa chaddha photo shoot for the man magazine
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

हॉट जेनिफर ने करवाया कूल फोटोशूट, लग रही हैं बेहद खूबसूरत

jennifer winget photo shoot for tmm magazine
  • बुधवार, 5 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top