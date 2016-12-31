बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नए फोटोशूट से सोशल मीडिया पर फिर से छा रहा ये 'पाकिस्तानी चायवाला', तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 03:41 PM IST
अरशद खान 'पाकिस्तानी चायवाला' रातोंरात अपने लुक और नीली आंखों की वजह से सोशल मीडिया पर सनसनी बन गए थे। सबसे पहले उनकी जो तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की जा रही थी उसे खींचा थी फोटोग्राफर जियाह अली ने।
