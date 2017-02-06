बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
किम ने अपने शरीर के सेंसिटिव अंग पर करवाई पियरसिंग, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 05:50 PM IST
किम कारदर्शियां जो भी करती हैं वो फैशन बन जाता है। यहां तक की कई हीरोइनें फैशन के मामले में उन्हें अपनी प्रेरणास्रोत भी मानती हैं और कुछ तो उन्हें कॉपी करने से भी नहीं चूकतीं। इस बार किम ने अपने शरीर के खास हिस्से में पियरसिंग करवाई है जो आजकल ट्रेंड बनता जा रहा है।
