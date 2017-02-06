आपका शहर Close

किम ने अपने शरीर के सेंसिटिव अंग पर करवाई पियरसिंग, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 05:50 PM IST
Kim Kardashian latest manicure trend

किम कारदर्शियां जो भी करती हैं वो फैशन बन जाता है। यहां तक की कई हीरोइनें फैशन के मामले में उन्हें अपनी प्रेरणास्रोत भी मानती हैं और कुछ तो उन्हें कॉपी करने से भी नहीं चूकतीं। इस बार किम ने अपने शरीर के खास हिस्से में पियरसिंग करवाई है जो आजकल ट्रेंड बनता जा रहा है।

