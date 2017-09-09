Download App
kavya kavya

जेनिफर विंगेट ने करवाया फोटोशूट, देखें दिलकश तस्वीरें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 04:46 PM IST
Jennifer Winget black and white photo shoot will make you crazy

टेलीविजन इंडस्ट्री की खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेस में जेनिफर विंगेट का नाम शुमार है। जेनिफर इन दिनों 'बेहद' सीरियल में माया का किरदार निभा रहीं हैं जिसमें उनका लुक बेहद ग्लैमरस है। हाल ही में जेनिफर की कुछ तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही हैं जिसमें वो हॉट एंड सेक्सी लुक में दिखाई दीं।

पढ़ें- अब ईशा गुप्ता की राह पर चलीं शिबानी दांडेकर, देखें बोल्ड फोटोशूट

 

Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

