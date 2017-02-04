आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

दुनियाभर में वायरल हो रहा VIRGIN KILLING स्वेटर, जानिए है क्या बला

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 10:38 AM IST
Internet Sensation "Virgin-Killing" Sweater

आजकल चीन की वर्जिन किलिंग स्वेटर का ट्रेंड लड़कियों के खूब सर चढ़कर बोल रहा है। इसे लड़कियां काफी पसंद कर रही हैं। ये स्वेटर आजकल सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fashion fashion street

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Viewed

प्रेंग्नेंसी में इस हीरोइन ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, सोशल मीडिया पर होने लगी ट्रेंड

Ethereal Underwater Photoshoot Of Beyounce
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ये लड़की है 'ईरान की ऐश्वर्या राय', इसकी खूबसूरती के दीवाने हैं लाखों

Persian Model Mahlagha Jaberi
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

पति से अलग होने के बाद ये अदाकारा और भी ज्यादा हो गई हॉट, तस्वीरें दे रही गवाही

Hot And Stylish Jennifer Winget
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

प्रेंग्नेंसी में इस हीरोइन ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, सोशल मीडिया पर होने लगी ट्रेंड

Ethereal Underwater Photoshoot Of Beyounce
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Bdy Special: गाने के अलावा शकीरा ने स्टेज पर अपने कपड़ों से भी लगाई आग

Fashion And Style Of Shakira
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ये लड़की है 'ईरान की ऐश्वर्या राय', इसकी खूबसूरती के दीवाने हैं लाखों

Persian Model Mahlagha Jaberi
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top