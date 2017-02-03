बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रेंग्नेंसी में इस हीरोइन ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, सोशल मीडिया पर होने लगी ट्रेंड
Ethereal Underwater Photoshoot Of Beyounce
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:22 PM IST
35 साल की पॉप सिंगर बियॉन्से ने आखिरकार अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी की घोषणा कर ही दी। उसके बाद से ही उनके फैन्स के बधाई का तांता लग गया। बियॉन्से ने पानी के अंदर फोटोशूट भी करवाया है जिसे उन्होंने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर डाला है।
