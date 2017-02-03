आपका शहर Close

प्रेंग्नेंसी में इस हीरोइन ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, सोशल मीडिया पर होने लगी ट्रेंड

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:22 PM IST
Ethereal Underwater Photoshoot Of Beyounce

35 साल की पॉप सिंगर बियॉन्से ने आखिरकार अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी की घोषणा कर ही दी। उसके बाद से ही उनके फैन्स के बधाई का तांता लग गया। बियॉन्से ने पानी के अंदर फोटोशूट भी करवाया है जिसे उन्होंने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर डाला है।

