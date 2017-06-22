आपका शहर Close

ईशा गुप्ता ने शेयर किया अपना हॉट फोटोशूट

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 01:56 PM IST
Esha Gupta looks hot in latest shoot

एक्ट्रेस ईशा गुप्ता ने अपना नया फोटोशूट इंस्टाग्राम में शेयर किया है। फोटोशूट में ईशा बेहद हॉट अंदाज में नजर आईं। इससे पहले बादशाहों फिल्म के पोस्टर मे ईशा बिल्कुल रफ-टफ नजर आईं थीं। 

