आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

नए साल के हॉटेस्ट कैलेंडर में दिशा और आलिया के खास अंदाज

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 01:17 PM IST
Dabboo Ratnani's Much Awaited Calender Photoshoot 2017

हर साल की तरह इस साल भी डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर शूट का सभी को इंतजार था। अपने चहेते सितारों को एक अलग ही अंदाज में देखने का फैंस का अब इंतजार खत्म हुआ। डब्बू रतनानी के 2017 के कैलैंडर शूट की तस्वीरें सामने आ गई हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shahrukh khan priyanka chopra

एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट Sponsored By

नौकरी के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को देना पड़ सकता है एम्प्लॉ‍यबिलिटी टेस्ट

Exit test might be mandatory for engineering students to determine employability

Most Viewed

नए साल के हॉटेस्ट कैलेंडर में दिशा और आलिया के खास अंदाज

Dabboo Ratnani's Much Awaited Calender Photoshoot 2017
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

करिश्मा कपूर पर दिखने लगा है उम्र का असर, फोटोशूट दे रहा गवाही

Karisma Kapoor graces Femina's January cover
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

गोल्डन ग्लोब अवार्ड में 'गोल्डन ड्रेस' में छाईं प्रियंका, निगाहें नहीं हटा पाएंगे

Priyanka Chopra At The Golden Globe Awards 2017
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

गर्भनिरोधक गोलियां लेने से पहले जरूर पढ़ लें ये खबर

side effect of contraceptive pills
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

हथेली में हैं ये न‌िशान तो, जीवन भर करेंगे मौज

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

VIRAL VIDEO: अपने मालिक की मौत पर फूट-फूट कर रोया ये घोड़ा

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

﻿