नए साल के हॉटेस्ट कैलेंडर में दिशा और आलिया के खास अंदाज
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 01:17 PM IST
Photo Credit: Social Media
हर साल की तरह इस साल भी डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर शूट का सभी को इंतजार था। अपने चहेते सितारों को एक अलग ही अंदाज में देखने का फैंस का अब इंतजार खत्म हुआ। डब्बू रतनानी के 2017 के कैलैंडर शूट की तस्वीरें सामने आ गई हैं।
