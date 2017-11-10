बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रिंसेज लुक में नजर आईं जैकलीन, कलर कॉम्बिनेशन के मुरीद हो जाएंगे आप
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Fashion street
›
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez photo shoot for Elle magazine
{"_id":"5a058a464f1c1bc9678baba2","slug":"bollywood-actress-jacqueline-fernandez-photo-shoot-for-elle-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928, \u0915\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:12 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a02c7ea4f1c1bd1408b5433","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-hina-khan-is-the-most-stylish-person-in-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a05395f4f1c1bb6678bab50","slug":"bollywood-actress-esha-gupta-photo-shoot-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, 3 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928\u0947\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a03156e4f1c1b87698ba216","slug":"hot-photoshot-of-disha-patni-is-going-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0936\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0949\u091f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0932\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u0940 PHOTOS, \u091d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a05395f4f1c1bb6678bab50","slug":"bollywood-actress-esha-gupta-photo-shoot-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0940 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, 3 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921\u0928\u0947\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a042f554f1c1b156b8b4ae8","slug":"ragini-mms-returns-actress-karishma-sharma-bold-photo-shoot-picture-goes-viral-on-internet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u093e\u0917\u093f\u0928\u0940 MMS' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u092e\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a02c7ea4f1c1bd1408b5433","slug":"bigg-boss-11-contestant-hina-khan-is-the-most-stylish-person-in-the-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!