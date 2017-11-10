Download App
प्रिंसेज लुक में नजर आईं जैकलीन, कलर कॉम्बिनेशन के मुरीद हो जाएंगे आप

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:12 AM IST
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez photo shoot for Elle magazine

फिल्म 'जुड़वा 2'  में बिंदास अंदाज से लोगों के दिलों पर धाक जमाने वाली एक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडिस ने फोटोशूट करवाया है। जैकलीन ने ये फोटोशूट एक मैगजीन के कवर पेज के लिए करवाया है जिसमें वो 'इंडियन प्रिंसेज' के लुक में नजर आ रही हैं। 

