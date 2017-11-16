Download App
बैकलेस ड्रेस में नजर आईं दीपिका पादुकोण, इंटरनेट पर आते ही मची धूम

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:29 PM IST
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone spotted wearing backless dress

घूमर गाने में रजवाड़े लिबास में ठुमके लगाती बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' के रिलीज को लेकर बवाल बरकरार है। तो वहीं दूसरी ओर 'रानी पद्मावती' के किरदार को रील लाइफ में निभाने वाली दीपिका इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म के प्रमोशन में जुटी हैं। इसी दौरान दीपिका की कुछ तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं जिसे देखने के बाद कोई भी उनका दीवाना हो सकता है।

