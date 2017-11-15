Download App
'इत्तेफाक' से रॉयल लुक में दिखे सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसे

शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:09 PM IST
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra royal photo shoot for Elle magazine

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का नाम सुनकर ही लड़कियों के दिलों की धड़कनें बढ़ जाती है। ऐसा हो भी क्यों न..आखिरकार उनका स्टाइल और लुक किसी को भी अपना दीवाना आसानी से बना सकता है। हाल ही में सिद्धार्थ ने एक मैगजीन के लिए फोटोशूट करवाया है जिसमें वो डिफरेंट लुक में नजर आ रहे हैं।

