आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड 2017 में इन हीरोइनों ने जमकर उड़वाई खिल्ली, ये रहीं बेस्ट

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 03:21 PM IST
Best And Worst Dressed Celebs In Filmfare Award 2017

फिल्मफेयर अवार्ड 2017 में कुछ सेलिब्रिटीज ने अपने ड्रेस और लुक का जलवा दिखाया जबकि कुछ सितारों ने बेतुके कपड़े पहनकर अपनी खिल्ली भी उड़वाई। यहां पढ़िए कौन लगा अवार्ड पार्टी के दौरान खूबसूरत और किसने उड़वाया अपना मजाक-

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fashion street best and worst dressed celebs in filmfare award

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Viewed

करिश्मा कपूर पर दिखने लगा है उम्र का असर, फोटोशूट दे रहा गवाही

Karisma Kapoor graces Femina's January cover
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नए साल के हॉटेस्ट कैलेंडर में दिशा और आलिया के खास अंदाज

Dabboo Ratnani's Much Awaited Calender Photoshoot 2017
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

गोल्डन ग्लोब अवार्ड: इन ड्रेसेज ने किया लोगों पर जादू, कुछ ने बिखेरे विवाद

Best and Worst Dressed at the 2017 Golden Globes
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

'वैलवेट बिकनी' का तेजी से बढ़ रहा है ट्रेंड, कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने किया ट्राई

VELVET BIKINI: The bizarre new bikini trend
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नए साल के हॉटेस्ट कैलेंडर में दिशा और आलिया के खास अंदाज

Dabboo Ratnani's Much Awaited Calender Photoshoot 2017
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

करिश्मा कपूर पर दिखने लगा है उम्र का असर, फोटोशूट दे रहा गवाही

Karisma Kapoor graces Femina's January cover
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शुगर से निजात दिलाता है ये अनोखा फल, हड्डियों को भी करे मजबूत

शुगर से निजात दिलाता है ये अनोखा फल, हड्डियों को भी करे मजबूत

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी के साथ आलिया ने किया कुछ ऐसा, महेश भट्ट ने खींची फोटो

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड की ट्रॉफी के साथ आलिया ने किया कुछ ऐसा, महेश भट्ट ने खींची फोटो

8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

8वीं पास के लिए यहां हैं 6 हजार नौकरियां, जाने आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

﻿