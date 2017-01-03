आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पुरुष हर मौसम में इस्तेमाल करते हैं एक ही क्रीम, क्या आप भी करते हैं ये गलतियां

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 01:00 PM IST
skincare mistake men usually do

समय के चलते पुरुष अपनी त्वचा की देखभाल नहीं कर पाते। ज्यादातर पुरुषों को ये ही नहीं पता होता कि उनकी स्किन किस तरह की है, जिस वजह से वे अपनी त्वचा की देखभाल करने में गलतियां करते हैं। अगर आपके साथ भी यह समस्या है तो ये जानना जरूरी है कि इस संदर्भ में आप क्या-क्या गलतियां कर बैठते हैं। यही वजह होती है कि मर्दों को त्वचा संबंधी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

beauty tips skincare mistakes by men

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586b4d294f1c1b02521592db","slug":"skincare-mistake-men-usually-do","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}

पुरुष हर मौसम में इस्तेमाल करते हैं एक ही क्रीम, क्या आप भी करते हैं ये गलतियां

skincare mistake men usually do
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586a2b9a4f1c1bff51158545","slug":"moisturize-skin-with-homemade-moisturizer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 'Moisturizer', \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}

घर पर ही बनाएं 'Moisturizer', ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

moisturize skin with homemade moisturizer
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5864971d4f1c1b724feeb132","slug":"food-not-to-eat-to-avoid-body-odour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0902\u0927 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}

तन की दुर्गंध दूर करना चाहते हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें

food not to eat to avoid body odour
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586a2b9a4f1c1bff51158545","slug":"moisturize-skin-with-homemade-moisturizer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 'Moisturizer', \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}

घर पर ही बनाएं 'Moisturizer', ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

moisturize skin with homemade moisturizer
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5864bff34f1c1b8840eede7a","slug":"tricks-to-protect-your-skin-this-winter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5864971d4f1c1b724feeb132","slug":"food-not-to-eat-to-avoid-body-odour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0902\u0927 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}

तन की दुर्गंध दूर करना चाहते हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें

food not to eat to avoid body odour
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58636b674f1c1b8259eec9ab","slug":"foods-to-prevent-white-hairs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0949\u0915\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}

चॉकलेट खाने से बाल नहीं होते सफेद, जानें और भी नुस्खे

foods to prevent white hairs
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

दोस्त की पूर्व गर्लफ्रेंड से नजदीकियां बढाना इस हीरो को पड़ा भारी, चुकानी पड़ी ये कीमत

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

चमत्कार: अर्थी पर लिटाते ही चलने लगीं बुजुर्ग महिला की सांसें

﻿