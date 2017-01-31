बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेदाग त्वचा चाहते हैं तो इस तरह करें सेंधा नमक का इस्तेमाल
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 02:11 PM IST
बेदाग और सुंदर त्वचा पाने के लिए लोग बाजार में मौजूद मंहगे कॉस्मेटिक का सहारा लेते हैं। लेकिन बहुत ही कम लोग ये जानते होंगे कि सेंधा नमक का इस्तेमाल खाना बनाने के अलावा खूबसूरत त्वचा पाने के लिए भी किया जाता है। आइए जानते हैं कि किस तरह आप इससे बेदाग त्वचा पा सकते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
