आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

बेदाग त्वचा चाहते हैं तो इस तरह करें सेंधा नमक का इस्तेमाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 02:11 PM IST
rock salt for skin

बेदाग और सुंदर त्वचा पाने के लिए लोग बाजार में मौजूद मंहगे कॉस्मेटिक का सहारा लेते हैं। लेकिन बहुत ही कम लोग ये जानते होंगे कि सेंधा नमक का इस्तेमाल खाना बनाने के अलावा खूबसूरत त्वचा पाने के लिए भी किया जाता है। आइए जानते हैं कि किस तरह आप इससे बेदाग त्वचा पा सकते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

beauty tips rock salt for skin

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

नारियल तेल से बढ़ाएं खूबसूरती, नहीं होगा कोई साइड इफेक्ट

Beauty Tips Of Coconut Oil
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बेदाग त्वचा चाहते हैं तो इस तरह करें सेंधा नमक का इस्तेमाल

rock salt for skin
  • मंगलवार, 31 जनवरी 2017
  • +

झुर्रियां गायब कर देगा 'मूंगफली और पपीते का अचूक नुस्खा'

Are u troubled by wrinkles? use papaya
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

नारियल तेल से बढ़ाएं खूबसूरती, नहीं होगा कोई साइड इफेक्ट

Beauty Tips Of Coconut Oil
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

त्वचा पर रैशेज बना देते हैं बदसूरत? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

rashes in winters because of woolen clothes
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इन प्राकृतिक तरीकों से घर पर बनाएं ब्लीच, त्वचा को नहीं होगा नुकसान

natural ways of making bleach
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top