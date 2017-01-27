बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
त्वचा पर रैशेज बना देते हैं बदसूरत? अपनाएं ये टिप्स
Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 05:39 PM IST
कई लोगों को ऊनी कपड़ों से एलर्जी होती है। ऐसे में उनकी त्वचा पर रैशेज या दाने हो जाते हैं और इससे वह काफी परेशान रहते हैं। ये समस्या ज्यादातर हाथों, पैरों और गर्दन के आस-पास देखी जाती है। अगर आपको भी ऊनी कपड़ों से एलर्जी है तो ये टिप्स मददगार हो सकते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
