त्वचा पर रैशेज बना देते हैं बदसूरत? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 05:39 PM IST
rashes in winters because of woolen clothes

कई लोगों को ऊनी कपड़ों से एलर्जी होती है। ऐसे में उनकी त्वचा पर रैशेज या दाने हो जाते हैं और इससे वह काफी परेशान रहते हैं। ये समस्या ज्यादातर हाथों, पैरों और गर्दन के आस-पास देखी जाती है। अगर आपको भी ऊनी कपड़ों से एलर्जी है तो ये टिप्स मददगार हो सकते हैं।

भाजपा में घमासान

बनारस में केशव प्रसाद मौर्य का भारी विरोध, लगे मुर्दाबाद के नारे

Varanasi BJP workers shouted slogans against Keshav Prasad

