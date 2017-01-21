बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इन प्राकृतिक तरीकों से घर पर बनाएं ब्लीच, त्वचा को नहीं होगा नुकसान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Beauty tips
›
natural ways of making bleach
{"_id":"588348574f1c1bfa7aeff5a9","slug":"natural-ways-of-making-bleach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0940\u091a, \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 05:12 PM IST
अक्सर लोग बालों को छुपाने के लिए ब्लीच का इस्तेमाल करते हैं जो त्वचा के लिए हानिकारक होता है। इससे त्वचा जलने लगती है और खुजली तथा रैश्ज पड़ जाते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि घर पर ही प्राकृतिक चीजों के उपयोग से ब्लीच बनाई जा सकती है। तो आइए जानते हैं ब्लीच बनाने के कुछ आसान तरीकों के बारे में।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5881f5f14f1c1b4216efed5e","slug":"benefits-of-orange-peel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0917 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"588348574f1c1bfa7aeff5a9","slug":"natural-ways-of-making-bleach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0940\u091a, \u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"587dbceb4f1c1b700deff497","slug":"beauty-tips-for-healthy-shiny-hairs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0938 \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5881f5f14f1c1b4216efed5e","slug":"benefits-of-orange-peel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0917 \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"587dbceb4f1c1b700deff497","slug":"beauty-tips-for-healthy-shiny-hairs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0915 \u092c\u0930\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0938 \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5875d1844f1c1b0c50ba87da","slug":"how-to-use-baking-soda-for-skin-whitening","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u094b\u0921\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5873603e4f1c1b1929ba8d69","slug":"hair-removal-cream-can-cause-redness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u092e\u0942\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top