त्वचा को नुकसान पहुंचाती है हेयर रिमूवल क्रीम, जानें कैसे
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 03:52 PM IST
मर्द हो या महिलाएं सभी अनचाहे बालों को लेकर परेशान रहते हैं। ऐसे में कुछ वैक्स करा लेते हैं तो कुछ घर पर ही हेयर रिमूवल क्रीम का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। हेयर रिमूवल क्रीम से बिना किसी दर्द के आसानी से बाल साफ हो जाते हैं इसलिए लोग इसका ज्यादा प्रयोग करते हैं। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि इससे आपकी त्वचा को नुकसान पहुंच सकता है। जी हां, हेयर रिमूवल क्रीम से रैशेज, जलन जैसी समस्याएं पैदा होती हैं। आइए जानते हैं इससे होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में।
