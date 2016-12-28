बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चॉकलेट खाने से बाल नहीं होते सफेद, जानें और भी नुस्खे
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 05:23 PM IST
गलत खान-पान, तनाव या बालों की देख-रेख ना करने से लोगों के बाल उम्र से पहले सफेद होने लगते हैं। इस समस्या से निजात पाने के लिए वे तरह-तरह के नुस्खे करते हैं जो कभी-कभी बेअसर साबित होते हैं। अगर आप इस समस्या से बचना चाहते हैं तो ये टिप्स आजमा सकते हैं। इनके इस्तेमाल से बाल उम्र से पहले सफेद नहीं होंगे।
