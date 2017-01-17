आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

ताउम्र रहेगी बालों की चमक बरकरार, बस फॉलो करें ये ब्यूटी टिप्स

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:40 PM IST
Beauty Tips For Healthy Shiny Hairs

चमकते और लहराते बालों की चाहत हर किसी को होती है। आप भी ऐसे बाल पा सकते हैं लेकिन आपको इसके लिए मौसम और बालों के नेचर के अनुसार उनकी सही तरीके से देखभाल करनी पड़ेगी। ये प्राकृतिक नुस्खे आपके बालों को नुकसान पहुंचाए बिना देंगे आपको घने और चमकदार बाल- 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fashion beauty tips

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

Most Viewed

बेकिंग सोडा से चुटकियों में पाएं गोरा रंग, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

how to use baking soda for skin whitening
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ताउम्र खूबसूरत दिखना चाहते हैं? सोने से पहले जरूर कर लें ये काम

To Look Beautiful Do These Things Before sleep
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सिगरेट पीने की वजह से होठ पड़ गए हैं काले, अपनाएं ये टिप्स

homemade scrubs to make your lips pink and soft
  • सोमवार, 19 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

बेकिंग सोडा से चुटकियों में पाएं गोरा रंग, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

how to use baking soda for skin whitening
  • बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शहद से साफ करें ब्लैक हेड्स, ये उपाय भी हैं कारगर

get rid of black heads at home
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ताउम्र खूबसूरत दिखना चाहते हैं? सोने से पहले जरूर कर लें ये काम

To Look Beautiful Do These Things Before sleep
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿