बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शादी के बंधन में जल्दी ही बंधेगा ये टीवी एक्टर, चोरी छिपे रचाई सगाई
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Ashok khanna gets engaged, wedding will be on Christmas
{"_id":"5a02fb404f1c1b9e678ba3a0","slug":"yeh-hai-mohabbatein-ashok-khanna-gets-engaged-wedding-will-be-on-christmas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:41 AM IST
जल्द ही आपको एक और पंजाबी शादी देखने को मिलेगी। स्टार प्लस के पॉपुलर टीवी शो 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' के अशोक खन्ना (संग्राम सिंह) जल्द ही शादी करने वाले हैं। संग्राम सिंह इस साल के अंत में 25 दिसंबर को शादी के बंधन में बंधेंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a03f2074f1c1b72548bbd99","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-hina-khan-and-hiten-tejwani-goes-jail-for-broke-the-rule-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0945\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928-\u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a03e9854f1c1bd9538bbe5b","slug":"kapil-sharma-says-me-and-sunil-grover-do-next-show-together","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0932\u0949\u091f\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a003c3a4f1c1b86698b9bb4","slug":"big-boss-contestant-dhinchak-pooja-revealed-about-hina-khan-shilpa-and-akash","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0922\u093f\u0902\u091a\u0948\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e-\u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a02d7794f1c1b70548bba38","slug":"salman-khan-refused-to-kiss-katrina-kaif-in-scene-of-tiger-zinda-hai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948', \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b 'Kiss' \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a018fa84f1c1bd9798bab45","slug":"bigg-boss-11-puneesh-and-priyank-will-fight-over-benafasha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0936","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a02d0744f1c1b76678b9fb7","slug":"deepika-padukone-ranveer-singh-intimate-dance-left-the-guests-blushing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940-\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!