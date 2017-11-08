Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

शादी के बंधन में जल्दी ही बंधेगा ये टीवी एक्टर, चोरी छिपे रचाई सगाई

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:41 AM IST
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Ashok khanna gets engaged, wedding will be on Christmas

जल्द ही आपको एक और पंजाबी शादी देखने को मिलेगी। स्टार प्लस के पॉपुलर टीवी शो 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' के अशोक खन्ना (संग्राम सिंह) जल्द ही शादी करने वाले हैं। संग्राम सिंह इस साल के अंत में 25 दिसंबर को शादी के बंधन में बंधेंगे। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

yeh hai mohabbatein sangram singh gurkiran ashok khanna More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

नोटबंदी: एक साल पूरा होने पर पीएम मोदी ने गिनवाए फायदे, शेयर किया वीडियो

demonetisation one year pm modi shares video tells benefits of notebandi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

बिग बॅास के इतिहास में पहली बार चौंकाने वाला फैसला, हितेन-हिना घर से बाहर

bigg boss contestant hina khan and hiten tejwani goes jail for broke the rule in bigg boss house
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

नए साल से पहले कपिल शर्मा की लगी लॉटरी, सुनील ग्रोवर ने दिया सबसे बड़ा तोहफा

Kapil Sharma says me and Sunil Grover do next show together
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: बाहर होते ही ढिंचैक ने खोले घर के सीक्रेट, हिना-विकास निशाने पर

big boss contestant dhinchak pooja revealed about hina khan, shilpa and akash
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

जिस एक्ट्रेस के कारण 'टाइगर जिंदा है', उसी को 'Kiss' करने से सलमान खान का इनकार

salman khan refused to kiss katrina kaif in scene of tiger zinda hai
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: घर में इतनी सी बात पर एक-दूजे के खून के प्यासे हुए प्रियांक और पुनीश

bigg boss 11 puneesh and priyank will fight over benafasha
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शराब के नशे में दीपिका ने रणवीर के साथ किया कुछ ऐसा, देखने वाले शर्म से पानी-पानी

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh INTIMATE DANCE Left The Guests Blushing
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!