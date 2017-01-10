आपका शहर Close

इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने साड़ी छोड़ पहनी बिकिनी तो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो गईं तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:40 PM IST
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Karishma Sharma’s SEXY photoshoot is breaking the interne

स्टार प्लस के पॉपुलर शो 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' में रायना का किरदार निभा रहीं करिश्मा शर्मा ने इंटरनेट पर सनसनी मचा दी है। सीरियल में हमेशा सूट और साड़ी में दिखने वाली करिश्मा का बिकिनी अवतार सामने आया है। उनकी ये बोल्ड फोटोज इंटरनेट पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं।

﻿