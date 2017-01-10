बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने साड़ी छोड़ पहनी बिकिनी तो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो गईं तस्वीरें
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 01:40 PM IST
स्टार प्लस के पॉपुलर शो 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' में रायना का किरदार निभा रहीं करिश्मा शर्मा ने इंटरनेट पर सनसनी मचा दी है। सीरियल में हमेशा सूट और साड़ी में दिखने वाली करिश्मा का बिकिनी अवतार सामने आया है। उनकी ये बोल्ड फोटोज इंटरनेट पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं।
