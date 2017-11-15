बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'सीआईडी' सीरियल की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लगाई आग, शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:15 PM IST
सोनी चैनल पर प्रसारित होने वाले सीरियल 'सीआईडी' की इस एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी बेहद बोल्ड तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। उनके इस बोल्ड अंदाज को आप भी देखते रह जाएंगे।
